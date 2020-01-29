Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,659,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 69,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $881.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

