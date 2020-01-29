Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. CarMax reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,843,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,985,000.

KMX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. 880,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

