Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 178,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

