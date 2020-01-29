Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,474. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,968,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

