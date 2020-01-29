Zacks: Analysts Expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITUS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,620 in the last three months.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 55,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,393. ITUS has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

