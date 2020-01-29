Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $37.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $148.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

