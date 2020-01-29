Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

