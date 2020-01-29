Zacks: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,414. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $81.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

