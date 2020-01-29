Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
MRBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 7,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.01.
Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Meridian Bank Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.