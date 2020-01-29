ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $27,684.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00678512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00119814 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

