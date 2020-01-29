Zibao Metals Recycling (LON:ZBO) Trading Down 27.3%

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc (LON:ZBO)’s stock price fell 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), 29,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 10,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $488,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Zibao Metals Recycling Company Profile (LON:ZBO)

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in trading non-ferrous metals, principally aluminum and copper in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zibao Metals Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zibao Metals Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.