Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.04 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OTCBTC, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $54.87 million and $12.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,153,075,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,861,608,310 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, FCoin, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Upbit, Binance, Koinex, BitMart, Korbit, GOPAX, BitForex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Zebpay, UEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, WazirX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Coinone, Kucoin, BiteBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, Coinhub, Bithumb, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

