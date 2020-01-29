ZMINE (ZMN) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,814.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $272,814.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00304289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010676 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011613 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

