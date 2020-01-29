ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after buying an additional 209,849 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit