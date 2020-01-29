ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after buying an additional 209,849 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

