ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
