Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 712.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after buying an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,315,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 499,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 75,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

