Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 211.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

