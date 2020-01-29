Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,408 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.