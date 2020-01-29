Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 144,101 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,180 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 694,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 261,592 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,108. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

