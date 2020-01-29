Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 181,427 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181,427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 326,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

