Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 215,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.