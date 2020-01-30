-$0.14 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

