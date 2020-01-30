$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 185,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.