$1.69 EPS Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Amc Networks reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Amc Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 371,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

