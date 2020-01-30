$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.71. Kaiser Aluminum also posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

KALU stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,855. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,707 shares of company stock worth $3,152,020 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

