$1.83 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.91. 250,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,944. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $161.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

