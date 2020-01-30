$10.98 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $10.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $11.04 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $47.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.34 billion to $51.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

AAL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

