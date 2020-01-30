1,083 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.21. 32,923,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

