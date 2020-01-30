1,350 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 48,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 42,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

