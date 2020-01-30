1,446 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,240. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

