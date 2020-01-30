$159.45 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $159.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the highest is $160.70 million. South State posted sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $655.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.30 million to $655.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $676.75 million, with estimates ranging from $668.10 million to $685.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

