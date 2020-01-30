$159.45 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $159.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the highest is $160.70 million. South State posted sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $655.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.30 million to $655.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $676.75 million, with estimates ranging from $668.10 million to $685.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit