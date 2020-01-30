$159.92 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $159.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.25 million and the highest is $174.17 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 863,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taubman Centers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 118,073 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

