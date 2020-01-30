$16.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce $16.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.27 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.95. 5,893,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.