16,530 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 148,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 155,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $$21.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,963. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.