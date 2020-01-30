173,854 Shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 227,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.