1,813 Shares in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

