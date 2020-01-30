192,454 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.27% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,768. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

