$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $9.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. 1,521,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

