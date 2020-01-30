20,188 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.84% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

