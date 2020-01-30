2,035 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. 1,822,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Comments


