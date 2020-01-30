$226.26 Million in Sales Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce $226.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.38 million. Macerich posted sales of $215.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $877.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $843.60 million to $934.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $888.68 million, with estimates ranging from $848.80 million to $964.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MAC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 2,254,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 49.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

