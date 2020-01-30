2,346 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

ETN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.75. 104,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

