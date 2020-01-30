2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading 5.3% Higher

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.83, 942,949 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,199,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 11,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

