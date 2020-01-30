3,150 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,501. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

