32,306 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 54,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,356. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

