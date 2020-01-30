3,735 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 9,713,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

