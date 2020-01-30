3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,850,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 611,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

