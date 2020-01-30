3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.
Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,750. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.