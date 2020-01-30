4,062 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.55. 1,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

