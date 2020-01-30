442 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.68 and a 52-week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

