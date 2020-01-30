5,257 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,600. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

